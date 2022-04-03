Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Tennessee in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State and Tennessee will battle it out for series win.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are on the road this weekend to play the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Today's game is the third in the series between these two teams which is currently tied at one game apiece. 

How to Watch Mississippi State at Tennessee in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first game in this series ended with Tennessee on top 9-1 after five innings in a run-rule decision. While the game started out slowly with both pitchers having strong showings, the Lady Volunteers' bats heated up in the fourth extending the lead from 1 to 7. The Bulldogs' lone run came on a solo homer from Matalasi Faapito in the top of the fifth inning. Tennessee brought home another two runners in the bottom of the fifth to end the game and secure the win.

Apparently, the loss on Friday paired with the All for Alex Day to remember former Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox motivated the Bulldogs for Saturday's game because the team pulled off a big win by beating Tennessee 8-3. Both Jackie McKenna and Chloe Malau'ulu had three RBIs in the win. 

Today's contest will be the decision-maker in which team will win the series. Going into the third game with a 1-1 split always makes for a competitive matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

