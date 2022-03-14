Mississippi State and Florida play the rubber match of a three-game series on Monday night.

Mississippi State pulled off the big upset on Sunday when it shutout Florida 1-0. The Bulldogs lost 8-4 on Saturday, but got a great pitching performance from Annie Willis in the big win.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Willis had a season-high nine strikeouts against No. 3 Florida and the Bulldogs single run in the second was enough to get the win.

The win improved their record to 16-9 overall and evened their SEC record to 1-1.

It was just the second loss of the year for the Gators, as they are now 22-2. It was the first time they have been shutout all year. Florida's previous low scoring output was three runs in wins against Georgia State and Illinois State.

It was a bit of a shocking loss for a Gators team that had been rolling this year, but Monday it can still walk away with a series win in its first SEC weekend of the year.

Mississippi State, though, will be looking to pull off another upset and leave Gainesville with an improbable series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.