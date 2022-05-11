Mississippi State vs. LSU stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU in SEC Softball Tournament, Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State opens up SEC tournament play with No. 20 LSU in Gainesville, Florida.

No. 20 LSU (34-20) is the No. 6 for the SEC softball tournament and takes on Mississippi State (32-23), the No. 11 seed, in Wednesday's first round. The winner advances to face No. 13 Tennessee in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU in SEC Softball Tournament, Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State vs. LSU softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These are familiar opponents, as the teams closed out the regular season last weekend in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers took two of three, losing the finale 6-5. 

The Bulldogs were 10-14 in the conference.

Danieca Coffey sparks the offense for the Tigers, slashing .388/.466/.483 with 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts. The power comes from Georgia Clark, who smashed 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. Shelbi Sunseri added 15 homers and Taylor Pleasants had 12.

In the circle, Ali Kilponen was 18-6 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 155.2 innings/ She started 20 games and relieved in 10 other contests.

For Mississippi State, Mia Davidson slashed .399/.574/.935 with 21 home runs and 40 RBIs. Paige Cook also drove in 40 runs and Matalasi Faapito slugged 12 homers.

The Bulldogs split the pitching between Annie Willis, Kenley Hawk and Aspen Wesley. Each started at least 13 games and only Willis topped the 100-inning mark, striking out 123 in 100.1 frames with a staff-best 2.79 ERA.

