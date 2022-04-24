Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in Women's College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC might be the best conference in college softball with the Tigers battling the Wildcats today in college softball.

Two of the top teams in the country square off for the middle game of a three-game series with No. 17 Kentucky (30-11) taking on No. 26 Missouri (26-17) on Sunday. These teams have both shown flashes of being one that can win the SEC as well as make some noise in the tournament.

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Missouri at Kentucky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers took the first game in this three-game series with a huge 13-0 shutout in a five-inning game:

In the first game of this series, the Tigers just peppered the Wildcats with run after run throughout the five-inning game. They jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning, added four more in the second and six more in the final inning to end things.

The Tigers got two home runs from Kimberly Wert and one from Emma Raabe to pace this explosive offensive game to start the series.

On the defensive end, the Tigers were able to strike out seven batters and only allowed five total hits for the game.

They were on top of their game on both sides of the field putting together one of their best overall games of the season.

These teams will play again today and on Monday in Lexington, Kentucky to finish out the three-game series, the first and only time the conference rivals play in the regular season this year.

