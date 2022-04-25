How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With the 2022 college softball season in full swing, teams are looking to make a late season push to finish off the year strong. There will be plenty of great games to watch on Monday. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature Missouri hitting the road to take on Kentucky.
How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 25, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SEC Network (G)
Live stream the Missouri at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Tigers have gone 27-17 so far this season. They have been solid this season, but have been unable to win consistently. Last time out, the Tigers ended up beating the Wildcats by a final score of 8-7.
On the other side of this matchup, the Wildcats hold a 30-13 record this season. Kentucky has been dominant this year, although the team has lost the first two games of this series. Finding a way to get some revenge tonight would be a nice step in the right direction.
Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show. Fans will want to make sure to tune in for this one.
Regional restrictions may apply.