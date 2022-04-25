Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 college softball season continues on Monday as Missouri hits the road to take on Kentucky.

With the 2022 college softball season in full swing, teams are looking to make a late season push to finish off the year strong. There will be plenty of great games to watch on Monday. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature Missouri hitting the road to take on Kentucky.

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Missouri at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have gone 27-17 so far this season. They have been solid this season, but have been unable to win consistently. Last time out, the Tigers ended up beating the Wildcats by a final score of 8-7.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wildcats hold a 30-13 record this season. Kentucky has been dominant this year, although the team has lost the first two games of this series. Finding a way to get some revenge tonight would be a nice step in the right direction.

Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show. Fans will want to make sure to tune in for this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Missouri at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
