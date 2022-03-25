Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri travels to Ole Miss on Friday for the first of a three-game series against the Rebels in college softball.

Missouri looks to get its first SEC win of the year on Friday when it travels to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels.

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Missouri at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers opened up conference play two weeks ago when they dropped two games to No. 18 Tennessee. The first game was canceled but they lost the second and third game 14-3 and 5-4, respectively.

They have gone just 3-3 since their series with the Volunteers and have lost three of four contests.

On Friday, the Tigers will look to get back on track against an Ole Miss team that is coming off three straight losses to rival Mississippi State.

The Rebels saw their 12-game winning streak snapped when they went to Mississippi State and were swept. It was the first SEC weekend for the Rebels and it did not go well as the Bulldogs scored 22 combined runs in the three wins.

Ole Miss is now 21-7 on the year and is looking to get its first SEC wins of the year this weekend against an equally struggling Missouri team.

