How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri will take on Alabama in a very intriguing late-season college softball matchup on Sunday.

The 2022 college softball season has come and gone so quickly and teams are gearing up to begin their conference tournaments. However, there are still a few regular-season games that must be played. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Missouri hitting the road to take on Alabama.

How to Watch the Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Tigers hold a 33-18 record and have had a very good all-around season. While there have been some consistency issues at times, Missouri has to feel good about its position at this stage of the year. The Tigers are fresh off of a tough 3-1 loss against the Crimson Tide in their last game.

On the other side of the field, the Crimson Tide are 40-10 so far this season. Just like in most other sports, Alabama is expected to be a contender this season in postseason play. After splitting the first two games of this three-game series, the Crimson Tide will look to secure the series win today.

Both of these teams are very talented and should put on an entertaining game today. If you enjoy good softball, this is a game to watch for you. Make sure to tune in to see who ends their season in style with this being the last game on both team's schedules.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

