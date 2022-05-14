Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Championship: Missouri vs Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri and Arkansas battle on Saturday afternoon in the SEC Softball Tournament Championship game

Missouri continued their upset-filled run through the SEC tournament on Friday when they shut out No. 3 Tennessee 3-0 in the semifinals.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Tigers were fresh off a 3-0 shutout of No. 2 Alabama on Thursday and did it again on Friday. The pitching has been the story for the Tigers as they have yet to give up a run in their three games in the tournament.

They slipped by Auburn 1-0 in the first round and have been even better since. Now they get a date with an Arkansas team that finished with the top record in the regular season.

The Razorbacks are 43-9 on the year and beat Ole Miss 5-0 in the quarterfinals and then knocked off No. 5 Florida in the semifinals 4-1.

The Razorbacks have been great all season long, but they didn't play Missouri during the regular season.

The Tigers have been the talk of the tournament and are looking to pull off one more upset and get the coveted SEC tournament championship on Saturday.

