How to Watch NC State at Duke in College Softball

NC State and Duke play the third of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Durham in college softball.

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Wolfpack were swept in a doubleheader on Friday when the Blue Devils beat them 7-1 and 3-1.

The losses snapped a two-game winning streak for NC State and dropped it to 2-3 in the ACC.

The Wolfpack have played well this year as they are 19-5 overall, but they are struggling with the No. 13 Blue Devils.

Duke has now won nine straight games with the doubleheader sweep and is a perfect 5-0 in the ACC.

It has been a great start for the Blue Devils as they have lost just three times and they were all to ranked teams.

Duke is trying to prove it is one of the best teams in the ACC and so far, it has been great.

It will be tested the next two weekends against Clemson and Notre Dame, but first, it will want to complete the sweep of the Wolfpack.

