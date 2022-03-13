Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at Duke in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NC State and Duke play the third of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Durham in college softball.

NC State will look to salvage the third game of a three-game series with Duke on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the NC State at Duke match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack were swept in a doubleheader on Friday when the Blue Devils beat them 7-1 and 3-1. 

The losses snapped a two-game winning streak for NC State and dropped it to 2-3 in the ACC. 

The Wolfpack have played well this year as they are 19-5 overall, but they are struggling with the No. 13 Blue Devils.

Duke has now won nine straight games with the doubleheader sweep and is a perfect 5-0 in the ACC.

It has been a great start for the Blue Devils as they have lost just three times and they were all to ranked teams.

Duke is trying to prove it is one of the best teams in the ACC and so far, it has been great.

It will be tested the next two weekends against Clemson and Notre Dame, but first, it will want to complete the sweep of the Wolfpack.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

NC State at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17834070
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
