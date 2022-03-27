Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina and NC State will go head to head to try and claim this weekend's series in this college softball matchup.

North Carolina will look to pick up another win against NC State on Sunday after splitting games with them on Friday and Saturday. 

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the NC State at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels are currently sitting at 17-14 overall with a record of 3-4 in ACC play. Prior to the team's win against NC State on Friday, they were swept by No. 6 Virginia Tech. The Hokies won the first game 10-0 in 5 innings. The Tar Heels put up more of a fight in the second game but ultimately fell 8-5. The third game proved to be difficult once again and the Tar Heels fell 9-1 in five innings. 

NC State is currently 21-11 overall and 3-8 in ACC play. Prior to their win against the Tar Heels, the Wolfpack beat Campbell 2-0. Redshirt sophomore Aisha Weixlmann struck out seven and only allowed one hit in the seven innings she pitched. Libby Whittaker stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter to bring home Michele Tarpey. Randi Farricker hit one deep into left field to give the Wolfpack insurance in the win.  

Both teams will be fighting for the upper hand in this third game to win the series. 

