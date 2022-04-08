How to Watch NC State at South Carolina in College Softball

On Friday afternoon in college softball action, NC State will hit the road to take on South Carolina.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and there have already been plenty of great games that have gone down. On Friday, there will be quite a few more great matchups to watch. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature NC State hitting the road to face off against South Carolina.

How to Watch the NC State Wolfpack at South Carolina Gamecocks Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Prior to today's game, the Wolfpack started the season off with a solid 26-13 record. They would love to put some wins together to move up in the standings, but the start they have had has been ideal. NC State is coming off of a 1-0 win over Longwood in its last game and will take on ETSU in the first game of today's multi-team double-header.

On the other side of this matchup, the Gamecocks hold a 19-17 record and are in of winning a few games in a row to get back on track. Beating NC State is not going to be an easy task for South Carolina. In their last game, the Gamecocks ended up throttling Winthrop by a final score of 7-1.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. NC State is favored to win, but South Carolina won't go down without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

