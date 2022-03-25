How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan in College Softball

Nebraska opens Big Ten play when it travels to Michigan for the first of a three-game set with the Wolverines.

Nebraska heads to Michigan on a four-game winning streak after taking down South Dakota and Tulsa last weekend.

How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Cornhuskers were supposed to play No. 25 Stanford but the game was canceled and now must shift their focus to the start of Big Ten play and one of the conference favorites.

Nebraska played well in the non-conference part of its schedule, but it hasn't played a ranked team yet and it will be interesting to see how it handles the top Big Ten teams.

The Cornhuskers get that chance this weekend when they take on a Michigan team that is always at the top of the conference.

The Wolverines came into the season as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten but it has been a bit of a struggle for them this year.

They come into conference play 18-7 but are coming off a 7-3 loss to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Wolverines and was just their second loss against an unranked opponent.

Friday, they will look to get back on track against a Nebraska team looking to pull off the upset.

