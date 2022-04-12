Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa takes on Nebraska in the second game of a mid-week doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Iowa hits the road on Tuesday for a rare midweek Big Ten doubleheader against Nebraska.

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes come into the day on a two-game losing streak after they lost on Saturday and Sunday to Minnesota. They won on Friday 9-8 but lost 5-2 in eight innings in game two and then lost the finale 10-2.

The win on Friday was Iowa's first Big Ten win of the year, but it still finished the weekend just 1-8 in conference play.

The Hawkeyes will look to get back in the win column and knock off rival Nebraska on Tuesday.

It won't be easy, though, as the Cornhuskers come into the day on a 13-game winning streak and are a perfect 8-0 in the Big Ten.

It has been a great start to conference play as they have swept No. 19 Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State.

Nebraska is playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten right now and will look to stay hot and take a doubleheader from Iowa.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Iowa at Nebraska in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
IOWA HAWKEYES
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy