Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

Iowa hits the road on Tuesday for a rare midweek Big Ten doubleheader against Nebraska.

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes come into the day on a two-game losing streak after they lost on Saturday and Sunday to Minnesota. They won on Friday 9-8 but lost 5-2 in eight innings in game two and then lost the finale 10-2.

The win on Friday was Iowa's first Big Ten win of the year, but it still finished the weekend just 1-8 in conference play.

The Hawkeyes will look to get back in the win column and knock off rival Nebraska on Tuesday.

It won't be easy, though, as the Cornhuskers come into the day on a 13-game winning streak and are a perfect 8-0 in the Big Ten.

It has been a great start to conference play as they have swept No. 19 Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State.

Nebraska is playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten right now and will look to stay hot and take a doubleheader from Iowa.

