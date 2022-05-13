Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State looks to knock off another higher-seed opponent when it takes on Nebraska in the semifinals in the Big Ten tournament.

The first semifinal is underway in the Big Ten conference tournament in East Lansing, MI. No. 2 Nebraska will face No. 6 Ohio State for a chance at the final. The Huskers haven't won a conference title since 2004 when they were in the Big 12. They are 37-14 with an impressive 17-5 conference record. They've never won a Big Ten championship and this just might be their best opportunity to change that. 

The Buckeyes won their first and only conference championship in 2007. Ohio State is 34-14 with a 13-9 conference record.These two played each other not too long ago in their first season-series at the end of April. Nebraska will be the favorite today but Ohio State won the series winning two of the three games. 

Nebraska got here by beating No. 7 Penn State 3-1. The Nittany Lions earned the first run but the Huskers buckled down and didn't give up another run. That was all that starter Courtney Wallace (16-6) surrendered earning the victory. Wallace only gave up three hits and pitched a complete game. 

Ohio State pulled off the upset against No. 3 Illinois winning 5-1. It has now won four games in a row dating back to its series against Nebraska. Lexie Handley also turned in a great start. She only gave up six hits and no earned runs allowed. That was just a day after Handley only gave up two hits and struck out nine over six innings in an 8-0 win in the first round. Expect another low scoring but tight game here today.

