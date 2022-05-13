How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first semifinal is underway in the Big Ten conference tournament in East Lansing, MI. No. 2 Nebraska will face No. 6 Ohio State for a chance at the final. The Huskers haven't won a conference title since 2004 when they were in the Big 12. They are 37-14 with an impressive 17-5 conference record. They've never won a Big Ten championship and this just might be their best opportunity to change that.
How to Watch Big Ten Tournament First Semifinal: Nebraska vs. Ohio State in College Softball Today:
Match Date: May 13, 2022
Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
The Buckeyes won their first and only conference championship in 2007. Ohio State is 34-14 with a 13-9 conference record.These two played each other not too long ago in their first season-series at the end of April. Nebraska will be the favorite today but Ohio State won the series winning two of the three games.
Nebraska got here by beating No. 7 Penn State 3-1. The Nittany Lions earned the first run but the Huskers buckled down and didn't give up another run. That was all that starter Courtney Wallace (16-6) surrendered earning the victory. Wallace only gave up three hits and pitched a complete game.
Ohio State pulled off the upset against No. 3 Illinois winning 5-1. It has now won four games in a row dating back to its series against Nebraska. Lexie Handley also turned in a great start. She only gave up six hits and no earned runs allowed. That was just a day after Handley only gave up two hits and struck out nine over six innings in an 8-0 win in the first round. Expect another low scoring but tight game here today.
