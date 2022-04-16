Nevada and Utah State will meet today for game two of their three-game Mountain West conference series. Nevada currently sits at 13-28 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. The Aggies have shown a much stronger season thus far with an overall record of 21-18 and a conference record of 7-3.

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Nevada picked up a close win in the first game yesterday, defeating Utah State 10-9. The Aggies led the majority of the game scoring nine runs over four consecutive innings to seemingly win the game. Nevada was going to do everything it could to deny that from happening. The Wolfpack scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally for the win.

Nevada brought in the first run in the top of the third. The Aggies took the lead in the bottom of the third scoring two runs. Utah State put up another five runs before the Wolfpack found another runner coming across home plate. At the end of the sixth, the Aggies led 9-2. The Wolfpack's seven runs in the seventh tied the game up and a run in the eighth brought the win home.

A win today would secure the series win for Nevada which would be the first series win in conference play for the Wolfpack.

