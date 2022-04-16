Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A win today would give Nevada its first series win in Mountain West play this season

Nevada and Utah State will meet today for game two of their three-game Mountain West conference series. Nevada currently sits at 13-28 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. The Aggies have shown a much stronger season thus far with an overall record of 21-18 and a conference record of 7-3. 

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Nevada at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada picked up a close win in the first game yesterday, defeating Utah State 10-9. The Aggies led the majority of the game scoring nine runs over four consecutive innings to seemingly win the game. Nevada was going to do everything it could to deny that from happening. The Wolfpack scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally for the win.

 Nevada brought in the first run in the top of the third. The Aggies took the lead in the bottom of the third scoring two runs. Utah State put up another five runs before the Wolfpack found another runner coming across home plate. At the end of the sixth, the Aggies led 9-2. The Wolfpack's seven runs in the seventh tied the game up and a run in the eighth brought the win home.

A win today would secure the series win for Nevada which would be the first series win in conference play for the Wolfpack.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Nevada at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Ben Macalusojust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17013275
College Football

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy