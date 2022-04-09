How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

New Mexico and Colorado State hook up on Saturday in the second of a three-game set in Fort Collins

New Mexico heads into its weekend series with Mountain West foe Colorado State on a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the New Mexico at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos beat BYU in the first game a three-game set last weekend but then were beat 12-1 and 17-1 in two of their worst games of the year.

The back-to-back losses dropped them to 1-5 in conference play and 21-14 overall. It has been a good year for the Lobos, but they are struggling right now as they have lost seven of their last nine games.

This weekend they are looking to get back on track and get a series win against a Colorado State team that is just 11-19 coming into the weekend.

The Rams also come into the weekend on a losing streak as they were swept by Utah State last weekend.



They scored just one run in the three games and the lack of offense has dropped their record to just 3-6 in conference play.

Both of these teams are in need of a series win and Saturday is a big game and should be a good one.

Regional restrictions may apply.