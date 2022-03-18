How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Tech in College Softball

Virginia Tech is currently on a hot streak and has a record of 18-3 this season. In its most recent three-game series, Virginia Tech swept Syracuse, holding the Orange to no more than one run in each game and outscoring them 27-3. In the last matchup, senior pitcher Keely Rochard struck out 17 Syracuse batters. Rochard only allowed one run on three hits and no walks in her seven innings pitched.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the North Carolina at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV.

Scoring for the Hokies in its last game was led by freshman Bre Peck who went 2-for-3 at the plate. She scored hit two home runs and had four RBIs in the 6-1 defeat. Senior Mackenzie Lawter also hit one home run and had one RBI.

North Carolina has won six of its last seven games. Most recently, the Tarheels defeated Liberty in a close 3-2 game marking the first win on the road in Lynchburg since 2001. Freshman pitcher Lilli Backes threw a complete game to earn her fourth win of the season. She allowed two earned runs and one walk, but struck out seven batters.

Junior Kianna Jones hit a solo home run in the sixth to give the Tarheels the final lead of the game.

While Virginia Tech is expected to win this matchup, the Tarheels should not be counted out after some recent competitive play.

