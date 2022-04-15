NCCU will look to break its six-game losing streak while Norfolk State will try to hold on to its eight-game winning streak

North Carolina Central is in desperate need of a win against Norfolk State today. The Eagles are currently on a six-game losing streak so a win in this series with Norfolk State is crucial to move up in the MEAC standings.

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Norfolk State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Most recently, North Carolina Central is coming off of a series loss to Appalachian State in which it dropped both games in the series. In the second game, NCCU put up quite a fight against Appalachian State losing by only two runs in an 11-9 loss. The first game in the series was quite embarrassing for the Eagles losing by a whopping 17 runs in only five innings.

Norfolk State is on the opposite end of the spectrum as the Spartans are currently on an eight-game winning streak. The Spartans are currently in second in the MEAC with a 9-3 conference record.

In their most recent series, the Eagles swept South Carolina State. Norfolk State was able to run-rule South Carolina State in two out of the three games. The Spartans have now outscored their opponents in the last eight games 64-28.

With Norfolk State riding high on a great winning streak and NCCU needing a win terribly, this game has the makings to be highly competitive.

