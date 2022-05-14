How to Watch Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs Western Kentucky in College Softball

North Texas and Western Kentucky battle Saturday afternoon in the championship game of the Conference USA softball tournament

North Texas has needed just two games to get to the championship game of the Conference USA tournament and they did so in a convincing fashion on Friday.

How to Watch Conference USA Championship: North Texas at Western Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Mean Green slipped by No. 7 Charlotte 6-3 in the quarterfinals, but then routed top-seeded Louisiana Tech 11-1 in the semifinals;

It was a dominating performance for the Mean Green that helped them avenge a sweep against the Bulldogs earlier in the season.

Saturday they will look to complete the run with a win against a Western Kentucky team that needed two wins on Friday to make it.

The Hilltoppers were upset by Charlotte in the second round and needed to win three elimination games to get to the finals.

They knocked off FAU first 14-3 and then beat Marshall 9-5 and Louisiana Tech 5-1 on Friday to make the long road back.

Now they will look to do it again when they play North Texas for the first time this year.

The Hilltoppers have won seven of eight and will look to stay hot on Saturday and claim the title.

