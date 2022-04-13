Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois will try to pick up a pair of wins against second-place Northwestern in today's college softball double-header.

Northwestern will hit the road today for a double-header against Illinois. Northwestern is currently 27-6 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten conference play. Illinois is 23-13 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak after having swept Ohio State over the weekend. The Cats spread their 12 hits out amongst seven different team members in the first game to combine for nine runs in a 9-8 win. 

The second game of the double-header went much better defensively for the Cats, having only allowed one run. Skyler Shellmyer racked up five hits between the two games and scored six runs over the entire weekend. 

Illinois is coming off of a big weekend, as well, having swept Wisconsin with scores of 4-1, 4-2 and 7-1. The team is currently on a seven-game win streak, having knocked off five different opponents in the process. 

With Illinois only two spots behind Northwestern in the standings, this double-header gives the Illini the opportunity to gain ground on the second place Wildcats and even their Big Ten records.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Northwestern at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17847142
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_18026632
College Golf

How to Watch Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by David Peralta (left) and manager Torey Lovullo after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Astros At Dbacks Game
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18081194
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18081455
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
lamelo-ball
SI Guide

Hornets, Hawks Face Off in NBA Play-In Tournament

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy