Illinois will try to pick up a pair of wins against second-place Northwestern in today's college softball double-header.

Northwestern will hit the road today for a double-header against Illinois. Northwestern is currently 27-6 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten conference play. Illinois is 23-13 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak after having swept Ohio State over the weekend. The Cats spread their 12 hits out amongst seven different team members in the first game to combine for nine runs in a 9-8 win.

The second game of the double-header went much better defensively for the Cats, having only allowed one run. Skyler Shellmyer racked up five hits between the two games and scored six runs over the entire weekend.

Illinois is coming off of a big weekend, as well, having swept Wisconsin with scores of 4-1, 4-2 and 7-1. The team is currently on a seven-game win streak, having knocked off five different opponents in the process.

With Illinois only two spots behind Northwestern in the standings, this double-header gives the Illini the opportunity to gain ground on the second place Wildcats and even their Big Ten records.

