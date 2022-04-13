How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Softball

Northwestern and Illinois play the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night in college softball.

Northwestern makes the short trip to Illinois on Wednesday to take on the Illini in a Big Ten doubleheader.

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats come into the day on a three-game winning streak as they swept Ohio State over the weekend. They beat the Buckeyes 12-3 on Friday, 9-8 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday before then finishing off the sweep with a 7-1 win in the second game.

The three straight wins come after they had dropped two in a row to Michigan and Notre Dame. The Wildcats are now 8-1 in the Big Ten and 27-6 overall.

On Wednesday, they will look to keep pace with first-place Nebraska and take a doubleheader from their rival.

Illinois, though, has also been playing well in the Big Ten as it is 6-2 in conference play and is coming off of a three-game sweep of Wisconsin last weekend.

It was the Illini's first conference sweep of the year as they split with Purdue and then took two of three from Minnesota in their first two.

Tuesday, they will look to prove they can beat one of the best teams in the Big Ten and upset Northwestern.

Regional restrictions may apply.