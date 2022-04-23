How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Softball

Northwestern takes on Indiana on Saturday night in the second of a three-game set with the Hoosiers in college softball.

Northwestern heads into its weekend series with Indiana two games back of first place Nebraska in the Big Ten. The Wildcats come in 12-2 in conference but suffered a shocking 8-0 loss to Illinois in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Indiana game on fuboTV.

The Wildcats shut out the Illini for a 3-0 win in the opener but were silenced in the nightcap in the upset loss.

The loss to Illinois snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them further back of the Cornhuskers in the standings.

On Saturday, they will look to avoid moving even further back and get a win against an Indiana team that came into the weekend on a three-game losing streak.

The Hoosiers were coming off a series loss to Penn State over the weekend and then dropped an 8-5 game to Notre Dame on Tuesday and then lost again on Wednesday 11-2 to Louisiana.

It has been a tough stretch for Indiana and it won't get any easier this weekend against No. 10 Northwestern.

