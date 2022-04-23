How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Northwestern heads into its weekend series with Indiana two games back of first place Nebraska in the Big Ten. The Wildcats come in 12-2 in conference but suffered a shocking 8-0 loss to Illinois in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in Women's College Softball Today:
Game Date: April 23, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
The Wildcats shut out the Illini for a 3-0 win in the opener but were silenced in the nightcap in the upset loss.
The loss to Illinois snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them further back of the Cornhuskers in the standings.
On Saturday, they will look to avoid moving even further back and get a win against an Indiana team that came into the weekend on a three-game losing streak.
The Hoosiers were coming off a series loss to Penn State over the weekend and then dropped an 8-5 game to Notre Dame on Tuesday and then lost again on Wednesday 11-2 to Louisiana.
It has been a tough stretch for Indiana and it won't get any easier this weekend against No. 10 Northwestern.
