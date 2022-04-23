Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern takes on Indiana on Saturday night in the second of a three-game set with the Hoosiers in college softball.

Northwestern heads into its weekend series with Indiana two games back of first place Nebraska in the Big Ten. The Wildcats come in 12-2 in conference but suffered a shocking 8-0 loss to Illinois in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats shut out the Illini for a 3-0 win in the opener but were silenced in the nightcap in the upset loss.

The loss to Illinois snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them further back of the Cornhuskers in the standings.

On Saturday, they will look to avoid moving even further back and get a win against an Indiana team that came into the weekend on a three-game losing streak.

The Hoosiers were coming off a series loss to Penn State over the weekend and then dropped an 8-5 game to Notre Dame on Tuesday and then lost again on Wednesday 11-2 to Louisiana.

It has been a tough stretch for Indiana and it won't get any easier this weekend against No. 10 Northwestern.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Northwestern at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago1001276541h
College Tennis

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championship: Washington at USC in Men's College Tennis

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17245260
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17967564
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Washington State Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United forward Luis Amarilla (9) shoots the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) during the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy