No. 8 Northwestern needs one win to wrap up the Big Ten title as it heads to Minnesota to close the regular season in college softball.

Northwestern (38-7) rides a seven-game winning streak into Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday to open its final regular-season series against Minnesota (24-22-1). The Wildcats are ranked eighth in the polls and are likely heading to their fourth NCAA regional in five years.

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Wildcats have swept their last two Big Ten series, including last weekend at home against Iowa by a combined 22-5 score. The Golden Gophers swept a doubleheader from Wisconsin at home on Wednesday, winning the opener 1-0 and taking the nightcap 4-2.

Last season, Minnesota swept a four-game series at Northwestern as both teams made the NCAA tournament. Neither got out of the regionals. The Gophers lead the all-time series 64-59.

Graduate senior Rachel Lewis swings the big bat for the Wildcats, with 20 home runs and 50 RBI this season on a .368/.500/.880 slash line and 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Senior Danielle Williams is the ace of the staff, with a 24-2 record to go with a 1.28 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, striking out 260 batters in 175.1 innings.

Natalie DenHartog leads Minnesota with 17 homers while Chloe Evans has 10 dingers and a team-high 43 RBI.

Northwestern is 18-2 in conference play while Minnesota is 9-11 and just 4-4 at home.

