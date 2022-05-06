Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Northwestern needs one win to wrap up the Big Ten title as it heads to Minnesota to close the regular season in college softball.

Northwestern (38-7) rides a seven-game winning streak into Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday to open its final regular-season series against Minnesota (24-22-1). The Wildcats are ranked eighth in the polls and are likely heading to their fourth NCAA regional in five years.

The Wildcats have swept their last two Big Ten series, including last weekend at home against Iowa by a combined 22-5 score. The Golden Gophers swept a doubleheader from Wisconsin at home on Wednesday, winning the opener 1-0 and taking the nightcap 4-2.

Last season, Minnesota swept a four-game series at Northwestern as both teams made the NCAA tournament. Neither got out of the regionals. The Gophers lead the all-time series 64-59.

Graduate senior Rachel Lewis swings the big bat for the Wildcats, with 20 home runs and 50 RBI this season on a .368/.500/.880 slash line and 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Senior Danielle Williams is the ace of the staff, with a 24-2 record to go with a 1.28 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, striking out 260 batters in 175.1 innings.

Natalie DenHartog leads Minnesota with 17 homers while Chloe Evans has 10 dingers and a team-high 43 RBI.

Northwestern is 18-2 in conference play while Minnesota is 9-11 and just 4-4 at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

