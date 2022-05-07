Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 ranked Northwestern will take on conference rival Minnesota today.

Northwestern is the No. 7 ranked team in the nation up to this point. The Wildcats are 38-7 overall this season and 18-2 inside Big Ten Conference play.

Their two conference losses came against Michigan and Illinois. They've also only lost to Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Cal State Fullerton, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State this season.

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rachel Lewis has been a force for the Wildcats. She is batting .368 (second-best on the team) with a team-high 20 home runs paired with 20 stolen bases.

Danielle Williams has been the same on the defensive side. She has 24 wins (17 more than any other pitcher on the team) with a super low 1.28 ERA and 260 strikeouts (209 more than anyone else on the team).

Minnesota is 22-22-1 this season overall with 7-11 against Big Ten opponents.

The Golden Gophers have only been swept once this season, and it was against Nebraska. They lost by a combined 29-8 after getting shut out in back-to-back games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

