How to Watch Northwestern vs. Clemson in College Softball

Northwestern looks to stay perfect on the weekend when it takes on Clemson in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Northwestern pulled off a huge upset on Friday afternoon when it beat No. 3 UCLA 6-4 in eight innings. The Wildcats tied the game at two in the bottom of the sixth and then, after the Bruins scored two runs in the top of the eighth, Maeve Nelson hit a two-out walk-off three-run home run to give Northwestern the win.

How to Watch Northwestern vs Clemson in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The win gave the Wildcats two wins on Friday as it beat Texas Tech 9-6 in their first game.

Saturday, they will look to get another big win as they take on a Clemson team that beat Texas Tech 8-0 on Thursday in its opener at the invitational.

That win pushed the Tigers to 4-1 on the year after they went 3-1 last weekend. Clemson beat Florida Gulf Coast, Kent State and Long Island but lost to Texas in what was a good weekend for the Tigers.

The second straight weekend in Florida has started off well for the Tigers and Saturday they will look to keep it going against a Northwestern team that comes in with a lot of confidence.

