Northwestern vs. Michigan stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Second Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to upset the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in the second semifinal game of the Big Ten Tournament.

We're inching closer to the Big Ten Tournament finals in East Lansing, but first, the semifinals must commence. Nebraska and Ohio State play the first semi today while No. 1 Northwestern and No. 4 Michigan will take the nightcap. 

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Second Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament Second Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 23 Michigan won its first game of this tournament against Maryland by a final of 7-0. Everything was working for the Wolverines, especially on the mound. Alex Storako only gave up three hits and the only chance the Terrapins had to score was when they had two hits in the first inning. Storako struck out six batters in five innings of work. Michigan scored all seven runs in the first three innings in a game that was over pretty quickly. The Wolverines need to feed off that dominant quarterfinal performance to pull off the upset tonight. 

Northwestern is ranked No. 10 nationally and it won its quarterfinal game against Wisconsin. Danielle Williams was the starter of that game. The Badgers managed to score two, but it was only on four hits and Williams struck out 12. The Wildcats did need two in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away for good as Wisconsin whittled the score to 3-2 late in the game. There is room for Michigan to steal a win, but Northwestern will still be favored.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Big Ten Tournament Second Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
