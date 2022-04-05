The Wildcats and Fighting Irish will battle it out on the diamond on Tuesday.

The Northwestern Wildcats are on the road today as they visit South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

How to Watch Northwestern at Notre Dame in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

The Wildcats are coming off of a big weekend after winning their series against Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions. The first game went to the Wildcats in stunning fashion in extra innings. Jordyn Rudd scored on a walk-off single in the ninth to take the win. Danielle Williams struck out 16 batters and only allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Northwestern carried that momentum into Sunday, which was a continuation of a called game from Saturday. After trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Rachel Lewis hit a three-run home run to give the Cats the lead. Rudd followed Lewis with a solo blast to give Northwestern the insurance needed to win the series.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of their own series win this past weekend against Georgia Tech. After losing 9-8 in the first game of the series, Notre Dame came back to win two high scoring games, both in extra innings, with scores of 13-12 and 15-13.

With both teams coming off of big weekends, it should make for a great cross conference matchup.

