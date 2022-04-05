Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Notre Dame in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wildcats and Fighting Irish will battle it out on the diamond on Tuesday.

The Northwestern Wildcats are on the road today as they visit South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. 

How to Watch Northwestern at Notre Dame in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Northwestern at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are coming off of a big weekend after winning their series against Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions. The first game went to the Wildcats in stunning fashion in extra innings. Jordyn Rudd scored on a walk-off single in the ninth to take the win. Danielle Williams struck out 16 batters and only allowed five hits and two earned runs. 

Northwestern carried that momentum into Sunday, which was a continuation of a called game from Saturday. After trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Rachel Lewis hit a three-run home run to give the Cats the lead. Rudd followed Lewis with a solo blast to give Northwestern the insurance needed to win the series.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of their own series win this past weekend against Georgia Tech. After losing 9-8 in the first game of the series, Notre Dame came back to win two high scoring games, both in extra innings, with scores of 13-12 and 15-13.

With both teams coming off of big weekends, it should make for a great cross conference matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Northwestern at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sweden Curling
Curling

How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Notre Dame

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) chase the loose ball during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy