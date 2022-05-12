Wisconsin will look to knock off No. 1 seeded Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten championship today in college softball.

No. 8 seeded Wisconsin will play No. 1 Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Northwestern had a bye in the first round due to its high seeding. The Wildcats ended their regular season with an overall record of 39-9 and a Big Ten record of 19-4.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin made it into the quarterfinal game after a 2-0 win against Minnesota in the first round of play. The Badgers improved their overall record on the year to 28-18. Maddie Schwartz earned her third shutout of the season allowing only three hits from the Gophers. The Badgers' win marked the first time they have beaten Wisconsin since 2016.

Northwestern comes into today's game as the regular season conference champs. The team lost only four games in conference play to Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota twice. The two games against Minnesota were just last weekend and the Gophers run-ruled the Wildcats in both games in just five innings.

Although Northwestern is favored to win the whole tournament, the Big Ten championship environment is one that could motivate anyone to go the distance and walk away with the championship trophy.

