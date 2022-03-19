Notre Dame and Pitt play the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon in a big ACC series

Notre Dame is looking to get a big series win this weekend at Pitt. The Fighting Irish come into the weekend 1-2 in the ACC as they dropped their opening series to Virginia last weekend.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Irish lost the first game 7-5 and the second one 6-1 before getting a win in the finale 3-2.

It was a tough weekend, but they did follow it up with two wins this week against Detroit Mercy and Western Michigan.

Saturday they will be looking to get another ACC win against a Pitt team who has had a very up and down season so far this year.

The Panthers come into the weekend 11-9, but lost to Bowling Green last Sunday and then to rival Penn State on Wednesday.

They do own a big win against No. 3 Florida State as the Panthers beat the Seminoles in the third game of their ACC series two weeks ago.

Pitt dropped the first two games in the series, but scored two runs in the sixth inning to grab a 7-5 win in the finale.

