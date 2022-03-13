Virginia looks to sweep the weekend series against Notre Dame in college softball on Sunday.

After winning both legs of a double-header on Friday, Virginia will look for a weekend sweep over Notre Dame in Sunday’s series finale in Charlottesville.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

On Friday, Virginia won both games over the Fighting Irish by a score of 7-5 and 6-1. In the first game, the closer of the two contests, Virginia’s Abby Weaver, capped off a five-run rally in the seventh with a three-run walk-off home run, her first home run of the season.

In the second game between the ACC foes, Virginia starter Aly Rayle went the distance as Virginia used a four-run second inning to grab momentum and held the lead for the duration.

The first win of the double-header was Virginia’s first home victory over Notre Dame in program history, and the first win over the Irish overall since the 2017 season.

Notre Dame will look to salvage one win in the weekend series in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday.

