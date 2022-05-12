Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson and Notre Dame begin their road to an ACC championship in the first round today in this college softball matchup.

No. 4 Notre Dame will take on No. 5 Clemson in round two of the ACC tournament today. 

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Notre Dame is coming into the tournament with an overall record of 39-9 and an ACC record of 16-5. The Fighting Irish finished the season on a high note, sweeping Louisville in the last ACC series of the season. Notre Dame outscored Louisville 19-2 over the weekend winning the first game 5-0, the second 5-1 and the third 9-1 in six innings. 

Notre Dame comes into the tournament on an eight-game win streak and will look to continue that today against Clemson. The Tigers are on a winning streak of their own at four games. 

Clemson is coming into the tournament after a series win against Georgia Tech this past weekend. The Tigers won the first game 4-1 and the second game 3-0. The third game was a bit tighter, but Clemson pulled off the win with a final score of 3-2. 

Although Notre Dame is seeded one spot higher than Clemson, these two teams are pretty evenly matched and have a lot on the line. A win moves them closer to an ACC championship while a loss sends them packing.

