How to Watch Notre Dame vs. LSU in College Softball

Notre Dame looks to get its first win of the weekend when it battles LSU in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Notre Dame had another tough day in Florida on Friday as it lost its only game 7-0 to USF. The Fighting Irish had lost twice on Thursday and were looking for their first win, but gave up four runs in the first and could never recover.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. LSU in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Notre Dame vs. LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday, they lost their first game to Tennessee 11-3 and then were nipped by Wisconsin 2-1 in the nightcap.

Notre Dame is now 5-3 on the year after they won all its games last weekend.

Saturday morning will be another tough one for the Fighting Irish as they take on an LSU team that is 5-3 on the year.

The Tigers went 4-2 last weekend and then started their time in Florida with a big 10-2 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday morning.

LSU couldn't keep it up Saturday night though, as they were easily beaten by No. 5 Washington.

It was a tough way to end the Tigers' first day, but they still have to be happy with the big win against the Cowgirls to start the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.