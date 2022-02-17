How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Tennessee in College Softball

Notre Dame and Tennessee kick of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday morning with a great matchup in college softball.

Notre Dame went to Charlotte, North Carolina last weekend and came home a perfect 5-0. It was a great weekend for the Fighting Irish as they won four of the five games by at least eight runs and outscored its opponents 49-5.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Tennessee in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

It was a dominating performance for the Irish that has moved them closer to the Top 25.

This weekend, it gets much tougher for Notre Dame as it will play three ranked teams starting with No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday.

The Volunteers also come to Florida undefeated as they went 4-0 on their trip to Miami last weekend.

Tennessee beat UNC Greensboro and Maryland once and then swept FIU in a pair of games last Saturday. The Volunteers had their final game canceled due to rain.

The Volunteers looked great but scored just 17 runs in the four games. The pitching and defense carried the way, though, as Tennessee came away unscathed.

This weekend will be a rough one for Tennessee as it will play No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Washington and No. 24 UCF along with the Irish.

