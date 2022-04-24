Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan hosts rival Ohio State on Sunday in the finale of a three-game Big Ten series with the Buckeyes

Michigan finishes up the first of two straight home series as it tries to climb back into the race for the top of the Big Ten.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a bit of a down year for the Wolverines, but they had won three straight coming into the weekend after taking two of three from Maryland and then beating Michigan State on Tuesday.

The Wolverines were able to climb over .500 in the Big Ten at 7-6 coming into the series with the Buckeyes and Sunday they are looking to make sure they get another win against their hated rival.

The Buckeyes, though, will look to defeat the Wolverines before they head back to Columbus.

Ohio State swept Iowa last weekend, after getting swept by Northwestern the weekend before.

It has been a very up and down conference season for the Buckeyes. They were looking to stay hot on Tuesday against Penn State, but for the second time this year, they had games with the Nittany Lions canceled.

Ohio State and Michigan games are always great and Sunday's game shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
NOTRE DAME LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Salah-Goal-Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Strasbourg

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy