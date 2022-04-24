How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

Michigan hosts rival Ohio State on Sunday in the finale of a three-game Big Ten series with the Buckeyes

Michigan finishes up the first of two straight home series as it tries to climb back into the race for the top of the Big Ten.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

It has been a bit of a down year for the Wolverines, but they had won three straight coming into the weekend after taking two of three from Maryland and then beating Michigan State on Tuesday.

The Wolverines were able to climb over .500 in the Big Ten at 7-6 coming into the series with the Buckeyes and Sunday they are looking to make sure they get another win against their hated rival.

The Buckeyes, though, will look to defeat the Wolverines before they head back to Columbus.

Ohio State swept Iowa last weekend, after getting swept by Northwestern the weekend before.

It has been a very up and down conference season for the Buckeyes. They were looking to stay hot on Tuesday against Penn State, but for the second time this year, they had games with the Nittany Lions canceled.

Ohio State and Michigan games are always great and Sunday's game shouldn't be any different.

