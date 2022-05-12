Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs Illinois in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State takes on Illinois in the second quarterfinal of the Big Ten softball tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State had little trouble taking care of No. 11 Purdue in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs Illinois in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs Illinois in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes wasted little time jumping out to a big lead and cruised to the win over the Boilermakers.

The win was the third straight for the Buckeyes as they finished off the regular season with a two-game sweep over Maryland.

Ohio State finished 13-9 in the Big Ten but didn't play Illinois. Thursday, the Buckeyes hope the unfamiliarity will help them pick up a big upset win in the quarterfinals.

The Illini, though, will be looking to follow up their great regular season with a win to get to a semifinal berth against the winner of No. 2 Nebraska and No. 7 Penn State.

The Illini finished the regular season 34-19 overall and 15-7 in the Big Ten but comes into the tournament on a two-game losing streak. They dropped the last two games of their series to Penn State 2-0 to wrap up their regular season.

It put a damper on a good season, but they will hope to get back in the win column on Thursday.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Ohio State vs. Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
