How to Watch Oklahoma State at Baylor in College Softball

Oklahoma State looks to stay hot on Saturday when it plays Baylor in the second of a three-game series in college softball.

Oklahoma State headed into its weekend series with Baylor on a roll. The Cowgirls have won eight straight coming into the series and swept Texas Tech in its first Big 12 series last weekend.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Baylor in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They easily dispatched of the Red Raiders, outscoring them 32-3 and winning two of the games in just five innings.

It was a dominating performance for the Cowgirls that got them off to a 3-0 start in the Big 12.

Saturday, they will look to get another Big 12 win and stay hot against a Baylor team that came into the weekend on a four-game losing streak

The Bears have had a tough opening to their Big 12 season as they had to play No. 1 Oklahoma last weekend and came away with three losses.

They nearly pulled off the big upset in game three but gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the 3-1 loss.

It was a tough way to end the weekend and would have been a huge win for the Bears, but now they are scrambling to try and get a big series win against a streaking Oklahoma State team this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.