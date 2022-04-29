How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in College Softball

Oklahoma State looks to even its series with Florida State when they battle on Friday afternoon

Two of the hottest teams in college softball hooked up Thursday in the first game of a three-game set and they did not disappoint.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In a pitchers duel, Florida State came out on top 2-1 in nine innings. Oklahoma State opened the scoring in the top of the third, but the Seminoles answered back in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

It would stay that way until the ninth inning when the Seminoles scored on a single, a a walk and two errors.

It was a great game between two of the best teams in the country and Friday they battle again in the second game of their series.

The Cowgirls are now 38-8 on the season and had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Thursday.

The Seminoles win improved them to 44-5 on the season and was their sixth straight victory.

Game one was a great one and we shouldn't expect anything less in game two on Friday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.