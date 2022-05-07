No. 6 ranked Oklahoma State takes on No. 1 ranked Oklahoma in a top-10 interstate collegiate softball matchup.

This interconference matchup will be one of the best softball games of the weekend and the only game that will feature two top-10 opponents.

Oklahoma State is the No. 6 team in the country. The Cowboys are 38-9 overall this season and 14-1 against SEC opponents.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They were on a nine-game winning streak since losing their only conference game against Iowa State at the beginning of April. However, in its last two games, it dropped back-to-back losses to ACC's Florida State by a combined 4-2.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 team in the nation. The Sooners are a whopping 45-1 overall this season and 14-1 against conference opponents.

Their only loss this season came against Texas 4-2 in the middle of April. They went five scoreless innings before the Longhorns broke the tie and scored. They never lost the lead after that.

Jocelyn Alo leads the team in batting average at .528 and home runs with 21 on the season. Nicole May has 12 wins and a 0.85 ERA; Jordy Bahl has 19 wins and a 1.02 ERA from the mound for Oklahoma.

Regional restrictions may apply.