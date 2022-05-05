How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball

Oklahoma State will travel to take on in-state rival Oklahoma on Thursday night in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball season is almost over and teams are wrapping up their regular-season schedules. With that in mind, there will be plenty of great games to watch around the country on Thursday. One of those matchups will feature in-state rivals Oklahoma State and Oklahoma facing off against each other.

How to Watch the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Oklahoma Sooners Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Prior to tonight's game, the Cowgirls have gone 38-9 this season and look like a potential championship contender. Oklahoma State has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Cowgirls ended up losing to Florida State by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of today's game, the Sooners are 45-1. After putting together a nearly perfect season thus far, Oklahoma will look to finish off the year the same way. In their last game, the Sooners ended up defeating Kansas by a final score of 9-1.

Both of these teams are capable of contending for a title and fans won't want to miss out on this one. This should be a very entertaining game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time win.

