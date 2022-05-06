Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defending national champion Oklahoma can lock up the Big 12 title with a Bedlam win over No. 7 Oklahoma State

It's a heavyweight battle at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma, as No. 1 Oklahoma (46-1) hosts No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-10) on Friday with a Big 12 Conference regular-season championship on the line.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Oklahoma college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners got a step closer to wrapping up the conference race with a 7-1 win over the Cowgirls on Thursday. Sophomore Tiare Jennings keyed a four-run third inning for Oklahoma, belting a three-run homer. She has 22 bombs on the season and four in her last four games.

The Sooners have won eight straight since taking their only loss on April 16 at Texas. The Cowgirls have lost their last three games after dropping two at No. 4 Florida State last week.

Last year was the fifth national title for Oklahoma and its fourth since 2013. Jordy Bahl does the bulk of the pitching and boasts a 0.96 ERA and a 21-1 record with 197 strikeouts in 130.2 innings. Jocelyn Aho is hitting .479/.632/.1.151 for the Sooners with a team-high 23 home runs.

Kelly Maxwell took the loss for Oklahoma State on Thursday but is 15-3 with a 1.21 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 133.1 innings, with 225 strikeouts. Sydney Pennington, Chyenne Factor and Julia Cottrill each have 10 home runs, with Pennington posting a team-best 41 RBI.

