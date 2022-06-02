How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Arizona in College Softball

Skip to main content

NCAA Tournament, Game 4: Oklahoma State vs Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma State and Arizona will face off in the women's college softball world series. The winner will play either Florida or Oregon State tomorrow.

Oklahoma State and Arizona will meet for the fourth and final game of the day in the college world series tonight. The No. 7 seeded Cowgirls have been undefeated thus far in postseason play, bringing their overall record to 46-12. The Wildcats come into tonight's game with a 38-20 record after beating Mississippi State in two games. 

How to Watch Game 4: Oklahoma State vs Arizona in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Game 4: Oklahoma State vs Arizona game on fuboTV: Get access now!

Both teams are making their third consecutive trip to the college world series. In addition to the Cowgirls being unbeaten in postseason play, the Wildcats have done the same, sweeping their competition in the Super Regional. 

The Wildcats will look to sophomore pitcher Devyn Netz, who boasts an incredible 0.50 ERA this postseason, allowing only one run through 14 innings pitched thus far. The Cowgirls will look to Big 12 pitcher of the year, redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell, in the circle. 

Through five NCAA postseason contests, Oklahoma State has two starters averaging above .350 at the plate in Miranda Elish (.385) and Katelynn Carwile (.357). The Cowgirls also have three more batting .400 or better in Sydney Pennington (.467), Hayley Busby (.467) and Karli Petty (.400).

The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them against Oklahoma State, but with Caitlin Lowe at the helm of the program, there is definitely a chance for an upset tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

