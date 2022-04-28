How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in College Softball

Oklahoma State goes for its 10th straight win on Thursday when it travels to Florida State for the first of a three-game series in college softball.

Oklahoma State hits the road for the first of two consecutive series away from home on Thursday. The Cowgirls step out of conference to take on Florida State this weekend before heading to No. 1 Oklahoma next weekend.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

It is a brutal ending to the season for the Cowgirls but they come in red hot, winning nine games in a row.

Last weekend, they took down No. 16 Texas three straight times. Each game was tight, but the Cowgirls were able to come away with 3-2, 3-0 and 2-1 wins.

On Thursday, they will look to stay hot against a Florida State team that has lost just five games all season.

The Seminoles come in winners of their last five games, a stretch that includes a three-game sweep of No. 17 Clemson last weekend.

Florida State won the first two games by a single run before shutting out the Tigers 6-0 on Saturday.

The Seminoles are now an impressive 43-5 on the season and 14-4 in the ACC.

Both of these teams look like contenders to make a run at the College World Series and this series should be a great one.

