How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah opens its 2022 softball season on Friday afternoon when it takes on No. 5 Oklahoma State

Utah heads south to take part in the Kajikawa Classic to start its softball season. The Utes will play the first of five games on Friday when they take on a very good Oklahoma State team.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Oklahoma State vs Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah will play Missouri State later Friday night before playing Duke twice and then Cal Baptist to finish up its time in Arizona.

The Utes are looking to have a better year than 2021 when they went 22-33, but this first weekend is going to be tough.

First up is an Oklahoma State team who made it to the College World Series last year and is ranked No. 5 in the first rankings of the year.

The Cowgirls showed why they are ranked No. 5 to start the year when they beat host Arizona State 5-2 in their season opener.

Oklahoma State scored four runs in the third inning to break things open and never looked back.

The Cowgirls will be a big favorite against the Utes, but with this being Utah's first game you never know what to expect.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Oklahoma State vs Utah in Women's College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
