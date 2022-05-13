Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State looks to upset No. 1 Oklahoma in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma has already won the regular-season conference championship with the best record in the Big 12 and the entire sport. It has only lost one game this season, going an astounding 48-1 and 17-1 in the conference. The Sonners only lost to the arch-rival Texas back in the middle of April. They are the defending national and Big 12 champions and they are well on their way to repeating their success. But first, they must take on the No. 4 Iowa State. 

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament First Semifinal: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Big 12 Tournament First Semifinal: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners had a first-round bye before this meeting with Iowa State. Oklahoma swept the series when they met toward the end of April. They played a double-header first and it was close with the Sooners winning 6-4. The second game wasn't nearly as close ending in a 9-0 five inning affair. Game 3 was the exact same outcome. 

The Cyclones will need to pitch exactly like they did in the first round against Baylor. They beat the Bears 2-1 yesterday. Baylor scored first but they didn't earn their run until the sixth. But Iowa State couldn't score until the seventh to tie the game. Kasey Simpson hit a sac fly to walk off the Cyclones. Karlie Charles pitched amazing going five scoreless innings striking out six innings and only giving up four hits. If they get a repeat pitching performance, can Iowa State pull off arguably the biggest upset of the college softball season so far? 

