Oklahoma looks to stay perfect on the year when it travels to Kentucky on Tuesday night in a big non-conference game.

Oklahoma started the year ranked No. 1 in the country and it hasn't done anything to show that it doesn't belong.

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G))

Live stream the Oklahoma at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners have rolled off 25 straight wins to start the season, including the last 10 by run rule.

It has been a dominant start for the Sooners and one that has shown that they are once again the favorite to win the national championship.

Tuesday the Sooners will look to stay perfect when they take on a Kentucky team that has lost three of its last four games.

The Wildcats were upset by Miami (OH) and then lost two of three to No. 3 Alabama this past weekend. Kentucky was able to avoid a sweep when it beat the Crimson Tide on Sunday thanks to their bats coming alive in a 9-4 victory. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Kentucky and improved its record to 20-5 on the season.

Kentucky has played well, but will get its biggest test of the year on Tuesday night when it plays the top team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.