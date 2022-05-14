The Bedlam matchup is on as No. 2 Oklahoma State will face off against No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament final. This is the second year in a row that these two will meet in the conference final. Last year the Sooners dominated this matchup beating the Cowgirls 10-2 in six innings. That of course led them down the path of winning the National Championship last year. They are well on their way to repeating with a 49-1 record. But you know revenge will be on OSU's mind against its biggest rivals as this final throws down in Oklahoma City.

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament Final: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma got here by knocking off No. 5 Iowa State in dominating fashion in a 5-0 shutout in the semifinals. The game was never in doubt as the Sooners scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Hope Trautwein led the way against the Cyclones earning the win and staying undefeated on the season at 16-0. Trautwein threw seven scoreless innings in a complete game, only giving up two hits and Senior captain Lynnsie Elam put the game out of reach from the get-go, hitting a grand slam in the very first inning. This team is truly dominant and on a special run.

Oklahoma State will try to throw a wrench in the Sooners plans. The Cowgirls got in the final by beating Texas. The Longhorns are the only team that has defeated Oklahoma this season. The Cowgirls have more than a legitimate shot at the upset today. Morgan Day led OSU to a 6-1 victory pitching a complete-game shutout, only giving up one run. This rematch has been over a year in the making.

