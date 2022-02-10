Oklahoma State opens up its 2022 women's softball season against Arizona State at the Kajikawa Classic on Thursday evening.

Oklahoma State enters the 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the preseason Top 25 and with dreams of making another run at the College World Series.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowgirls made the World Series last year but finished 1-2 in Oklahoma City and went home without a championship.

It will be a long road back and it starts Thursday evening when they play No. 21 Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic.

The Cowgirls have a tough first two games as they will also play No. 20 Duke on Friday.

First up, though, is a game against the host Arizona State team.

The Sun Devils will be playing their second game of the day as they lead off the classic with a contest against Cal Baptist.

Arizona State, like Oklahoma State, has big expectations for this season. The Sun Devils are looking to erase the memory of their upset losses in the regional last year and will look to finish the job this season.

Both of these teams should make noise this year and this is a terrific matchup to kick off the first day of the 2022 college softball season.

Regional restrictions may apply.