Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona State in Women's College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma State opens up its 2022 women's softball season against Arizona State at the Kajikawa Classic on Thursday evening.

Oklahoma State enters the 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the preseason Top 25 and with dreams of making another run at the College World Series.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oklahoma State at Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowgirls made the World Series last year but finished 1-2 in Oklahoma City and went home without a championship.

It will be a long road back and it starts Thursday evening when they play No. 21 Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic.

The Cowgirls have a tough first two games as they will also play No. 20 Duke on Friday.

First up, though, is a game against the host Arizona State team.

The Sun Devils will be playing their second game of the day as they lead off the classic with a contest against Cal Baptist.

Arizona State, like Oklahoma State, has big expectations for this season. The Sun Devils are looking to erase the memory of their upset losses in the regional last year and will look to finish the job this season.

Both of these teams should make noise this year and this is a terrific matchup to kick off the first day of the 2022 college softball season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks

2 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona State in Women's College Softball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_10619851
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Skeleton

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17619968
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Rockets

32 minutes ago
paolo-banchero
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
virginia tech women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
USATSI_14251155 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Grand Canyon in Women's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy