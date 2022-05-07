Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia will look to secure the series win with Ole Miss today

Georgia and Ole Miss are meeting this weekend in a three-game series to finish out their regular seasons. Georgia is coming into today's game with an overall record of 40-13 and an SEC record of 12-10. Ole Miss comes into today's game with an overall record of 36-16 and an SEC record of 10-12. 

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream the Ole Miss at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday in game one of the series, Georgia picked up a 9-1 win over Ole Miss in six innings. The Bulldogs posted eight runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take an 8-0 lead over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win. 

Unfortunately for the Rebels, four runners were left stranded in scoring positions. Ole Miss was unable to stop the force that was Georgia as the Bulldogs continued to bring runs home. Despite nine runs beings scored, Ole Miss did not do terribly on defense, but the Rebels' offense was not able to produce in game one. 

With the season coming to an end for both teams, they will be looking to end on a high note. Ole Miss needs to play a much stronger game today in order to keep hopes alive to win the series.

