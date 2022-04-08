Ole Miss and Kentucky will face off in an SEC matchup today in college softball.

Ole Miss is on the road this weekend as it heads to Kentucky for SEC play. Kentucky will certainly have the upper hand in the series with home-field advantage on its side.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Ole Miss at Kentucky game on fuboTV.

Ole Miss currently has an overall record of 28-9 and a conference record of 4-5. The Rebels are coming off of a pair of wins against Tennessee State in a double header on Tuesday. Both games were won in five innings with scores of 10-0 and 17-0. Not only did Ole Miss outscore Tennessee State 27-0, but the Rebels also no-hit their opponents.

Kentucky is on a three-game win streak after sweeping No. 20 LSU last weekend in SEC play. The first and third game in the series were both won by scores of 5-3, but the second outing featured a bit more excitement, going into extra innings before the Wildcats won the game 8-5.

The Wildcats sit at 25-8 on the season and 6-3 in conference play. Their conference record is good enough to share the second-place spot in the standings with Arkansas, behind leader Alabama. Ole Miss sits in the bottom half of the standings and will try to pick up a couple of wins this weekend to move up.

