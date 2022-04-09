Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon, Ole Miss and Kentucky will face off in an intriguing college softball matchup.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and the year has already provided fans with a ton of entertainment. With that in mind, there are plenty of great matchups to watch once again today. One of those intriguing games will feature Ole Miss hitting the road to face off against Kentucky.

How to Watch the Ole Miss Rebels at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live Stream the Ole Miss Rebels at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rebels have opened up the year with a 29-9 record. At this point in the year, they are looking like a legitimate contender, but they are also unranked. Ole Miss is coming off of a big 7-6 win over Kentucky in their last game and is looking to work its way into the rankings.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wildcats come into this game as the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. Kentucky has been dominant all year and holds a 25-9 record entering this game. In their last outing, the Wildcats ended up losing to Ole Miss and will look to get some revenge today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are capable of contending at the end of the year. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

